



— The River Cats were supposed to take on the San Jose Giants in an exhibition game Monday. The game was rained out, but a little wet weather could not wash away one special baseball fan’s parade.

Mother nature could not put a damper on Alex Quiroz’s face. He’s so full of energy and joy, it’s hard to believe the 13-year-old Yuba City native is just a few months removed from his last chemotherapy treatment.

In June of 2015, Alex’s parents Laura and Dan noticed their son growing tired easily. A trip to the doctor revealed the diagnosis, acute lymphatic leukemia.

Now that he’s cancer-free, Alex is ready to get back on the diamond.

“I played for like eight years and then I stopped and then my parents signed me back up for this April, so hopefully I get first base again,” Alex said.

As part of his Make A Wish day, Alex was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Monday’s River Cats game.

“Probably a knuckleball, maybe something like that,” he said.

Unfortunately, the tarp was never pulled from the field, but Alex’s battle has given him a perspective and wisdom beyond his years.

“Just keep your head up all the time, you can’t be thinking about the negative, just stay in the positive and just like face it head on, just live life to the fullest,” Alex said. “I feel great, I’m happy, all this is great. I get to find out my Make A Wish. It’s just awesome.”

He did find out his Make A Wish surprise, which is a trip to Hawaii to take a helicopter ride over volcanoes.

It’s a day that will never show up in River Cats’ history, but one that Alex won’t soon forget. The game he loves, with the people he loves, and a trip to a place he’s sure to love.

“If you strike out don’t let it get to you, get the next ball. If you miss a grounder, you’ll get the next ball, just stay positive and don’t give up,” Alex said.