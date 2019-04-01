



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Unified School District is preparing replacement instructors in case teachers go on strike.

District officials confirmed on Monday that potential replacement teachers are getting paid $200 to attend meetings. The replacements would be paid $500 per day if a strike does indeed happen, the district says.

Rocklin Unified School District, which faced a possible teacher strike in 2018, offered replacement instructors $425 per day.

Back in March, the Sac City teachers association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

The district is facing a $35 million budget deficit. City leaders, including Mayor Darrell Steinberg, have called for renewed negotiations between the teachers association and the school district.

District officials have warned that Sac City Unified schools are projected to run out of cash by November. A state takeover of the district looms if a solution can’t be found.

To be an Emergency Replacement Teacher, applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria: