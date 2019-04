VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A giant giraffe statue in Vacaville had to be airlifted out of after it broke its leg in a car crash.

The statue at Nut Tree Plaza, along with a carousel and train tracks, was damaged in a car crash and had to be lifted out for repairs.

The train remains out of commission but is expected to be up and running by the end of the week.

The car crash happened last Tuesday morning at the plaza.