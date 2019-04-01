Car Slams Into Downtown Sacramento RestaurantA car plowed into a Thai restaurant in downtown Sacramento Sunday, giving staff inside quite the scare.

Neighbors Frustrated By Growing Piles Of Garbage At Run-Down HouseNeighbors on Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights keep complaining about a house that is increasingly looking like a garbage dump.

New I Street Bridge Renderings ReleasedNew concept drawings for the replacement I Street bridge are now out for the public to see.

Still No Sign Of Couple Believed To Have Crashed Into Sacramento RiverAnother frustrating day for dive teams and the Sharma family.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to save her life.

Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor's MurderKelsey Turner, a 25-year-old who posed for Playboy, was arrested in Stockton in connection to the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the desert near Las Vegas.

"Garfield" Phones Have Littered France's Coast For 30 Years; Mystery SolvedFor more than 30 years bright orange "Garfield" phones have been washing up on the French coast to the bemusement of local beach cleaners, who have finally cracked the mystery behind them.

Sunday's Show Info (3/31/19)

DA's Office: No Charges For Sheriff's Deputy Suspected Of Domestic ViolenceThe Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said a sheriff's deputy arrested on felony domestic violence-related charges back in January will not be charged because of insufficient evidence.

Woman Accused Of Embezzling More Than $10K From Middle School Boosters36-year-old Crystal Disho reportedly got a debit card without the booster club's knowledge and used it for more than $10,000 of personal expenses.