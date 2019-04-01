GREENHOUSE CAFE
https://m.facebook.com/greenhousecafeplacerville/
Donate Life California Registry:
http://www.donateLIFEcalfiornia.org
Glamify Me Glitter Bar
Vintage Faire Mall
IG@ shopglamifyme
Running of the Elk
Sunday April 7
Half Marathon, PLUS 10K: 7:30 am sharp!
THRIVE 5K 7:45 am sharp!
Kids Fun Run 10:30 am sharp!
START & FINISH: 8260 Long Leaf Drive, Elk Grove
Register Online
Running of the Elk:
https://runningoftheelkhalf.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RunningoftheElk/
https://www.instagram.com/runningoftheelk/
Maggie’s Instagram Page:
https://www.instagram.com/maggie.in.cali/
http://www.sharetheglam.com/
#makelifebeautiful
@mwmakeup
Special Olympics:
https://www.sonc.org/
Rocklin High School:
http://www.rocklinusd.org
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
IG: @itsmyhairsalon
CLUB PILATES
https://www.clubpilates.com/natomas/?utm_source=google.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=yext
Locked’N Lodi
Saturday April 6th
10am to 7pm
Under the Lodi Arch at W. Pine and S Sacramento
FREE custom vintage, motorcycle, and van show.
T Bar
2700 Capitol Avenue
Sacramento
916.444-TBAR
http://ilovetbar.com/