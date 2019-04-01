Daffodil Hill Closed Due To RainNo, it's not an April Fools' joke, Daffodil Hill will be closed all week.

Car Slams Into Downtown Sacramento RestaurantA car plowed into a Thai restaurant in downtown Sacramento Sunday, giving staff inside quite the scare.

Neighbors Frustrated By Growing Piles Of Garbage At Run-Down HouseNeighbors on Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights keep complaining about a house that is increasingly looking like a garbage dump.

Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor's MurderKelsey Turner, a 25-year-old who posed for Playboy, was arrested in Stockton in connection to the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the desert near Las Vegas.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to save her life.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Still No Sign Of Couple Believed To Have Crashed Into Sacramento RiverAnother frustrating day for dive teams and the Sharma family.

"Garfield" Phones Have Littered France's Coast For 30 Years; Mystery SolvedFor more than 30 years bright orange "Garfield" phones have been washing up on the French coast to the bemusement of local beach cleaners, who have finally cracked the mystery behind them.