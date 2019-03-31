Still No Sign Of Couple Believed To Have Crashed Into Sacramento RiverAnother frustrating day for dive teams and the Sharma family.

Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor's MurderKelsey Turner, a 25-year-old who posed for Playboy, was arrested in Stockton in connection to the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the desert near Las Vegas.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to save her life.

Neighbors Frustrated By Growing Piles Of Garbage At Run-Down HouseNeighbors on Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights keep complaining about a house that is increasingly looking like a garbage dump.

Authorities Release Identity Of Placer County Man Found Dead After House FireAuthorities have identified the man who died in a house fire in a gated Placer County community Tuesday.

"Garfield" Phones Have Littered France's Coast For 30 Years; Mystery SolvedFor more than 30 years bright orange "Garfield" phones have been washing up on the French coast to the bemusement of local beach cleaners, who have finally cracked the mystery behind them.

Army Recruit's Leg Amputated After Contracting A Flesh-Eating Disease During Basic TrainingA Stockton family is calling for consequences after their son, a 21-year-old army recruit, contracted a rare flesh-eating disease.

Police Honor Fallen Sacramento Deputy During Training RideRiders with the local Police Unity Tour stopped on Saturday at the memorial for Sacramento County Deputy Jeff Mitchell.

Earn Rewards For Just Going To Work (Even If You Drive Solo)Sacramento will now reward you for your commute to and from work, even if you don't take public transportation or walk or bike.