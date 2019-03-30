"Garfield" Phones Have Littered France's Coast For 30 Years; Mystery SolvedFor more than 30 years bright orange "Garfield" phones have been washing up on the French coast to the bemusement of local beach cleaners, who have finally cracked the mystery behind them.

Playboy Model Kelsey Turner Arrested In Stockton In Connection To Doctor's MurderKelsey Turner, a 25-year-old who posed for Playboy, was arrested in Stockton in connection to the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the desert near Las Vegas.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to save her life.

Kilos Of Cocaine Found In Cereal Boxes After CHP Officers Pull Over DriverCereal boxes weren’t enough to fool officers in Merced.

Neighbors Frustrated By Growing Piles Of Garbage At Run-Down HouseNeighbors on Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights keep complaining about a house that is increasingly looking like a garbage dump.

Khalid To Play In Sacramento At Golden 1 Center In JuneKhalid is coming back to Sacramento – this time at the Golden 1 Center.

Run John Run! Runner With Autism Is Heading To The Boston MarathonHis family and friends are throwing him a send-off party Saturday, March 30th at New Helvetia Brewing on Broadway in Sacramento.

Family Fears Parents' Tow Truck Plunged Into The Sacramento RiverThe crash happened Tuesday night, the same time the couple was responding to a call and disappeared.

Woman Accused Of Embezzling More Than $10K From Middle School Boosters36-year-old Crystal Disho reportedly got a debit card without the booster club's knowledge and used it for more than $10,000 of personal expenses.

Saturday's Show Info (3/30/19)