



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Kelsey Turner, a 25-year-old who posed for Playboy, was arrested in Stockton in connection to the murder of a California doctor whose body was found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the desert near Las Vegas.

Dr. Thomas Burchard, 71, was a psychiatrist who worked in the Monterey area. His body was found on March 7 in an abandoned car on Nevada State Route 147; he had been bludgeoned to death, authorities said.

Thursday, the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department tweeted that 25-year-old Kelsey Turner had been arrested after an investigation by homicide detectives. Turner appeared in Playboy Italy in 2017.

Turner was arrested on March 21 along the 1200 block of E. Weber Avenue in Stockton with the help of the FBI Stockton Task Force.

It’s unclear why Turner was in Stockton.

Turner had posed for racy magazines – including Playboy Italia and Maxim.