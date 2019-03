SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Khalid is coming back to Sacramento – this time at the Golden 1 Center.

The singer announced his first arena tour, the “Free Spirit World Tour” on Friday.

MY FIRST ARENA TOUR!

3 years ago, I did my first show in a coffee shop.

Life is such a blessing, I love u guys, thank you so much @clairo for joining me ❤️

more info/tickets coming super super soon pic.twitter.com/RnaUmJleCl — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) March 29, 2019

Sacramento will get a date with Khalid on June 29.

It won’t be the first time Khalid has swung by the region. He played at Harlow’s back in 2017.

Ticket information for the new tour is not available just yet.