Neighbors Frustrated By Growing Piles Of Garbage At Run-Down HouseNeighbors on Wachtel Way in Citrus Heights keep complaining about a house that is increasingly looking like a garbage dump.

Are You The Match? Woodland Baby In Search Of Blood Stem Cell DonorA seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem cell donor to save her life.

Woman Accused Of Embezzling More Than $10K From Middle School Boosters36-year-old Crystal Disho reportedly got a debit card without the booster club's knowledge and used it for more than $10,000 of personal expenses.

Family Fears Parents' Tow Truck Plunged Into The Sacramento RiverThe crash happened Tuesday night, the same time the couple was responding to a call and disappeared.

Army Recruit's Leg Amputated After Contracting A Flesh-Eating Disease During Basic TrainingA Stockton family is calling for consequences after their son, a 21-year-old army recruit, contracted a rare flesh-eating disease.

Ask Us: What Is Causing The Loud Booms In Fair Oaks?Investigators say they're confident it's caused by powerful illegal fireworks with the blast equivalent of up to a half stick of dynamite.

Luke Combs Announces Stop In SacramentoCombs has already won the 2019 Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year and is nominated for Male Artist of the Year at this year’s awards.

Woman Looking For Owner Of Prosthetic Leg Found In BushesDo you recognize this leg?

DA's Office: No Charges For Sheriff's Deputy Suspected Of Domestic ViolenceThe Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said a sheriff's deputy arrested on felony domestic violence-related charges back in January will not be charged because of insufficient evidence.

Earn Rewards For Just Going To Work (Even If You Drive Solo)Sacramento will now reward you for your commute to and from work, even if you don't take public transportation or walk or bike.