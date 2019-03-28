



— A seven-month-old baby in Woodland is looking for a blood stem stell donor to save her life.

Abby Sosa was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) at just five-months-old and is now fighting for her life.

Her mom, Tety, didn’t think she would be able to have children and had dedicated her career to kids. When she found out she was pregnant, Tety and her partner Roberto were thrilled. Not long after she was born, the family got the news of Abby’s diagnosis.

Roberto has two children from a previous relationship, but Abby does not have any full-blooded siblings that could match her.

The family is now relying on a stranger to save their baby girl’s life. They are searching for a blood stem cell donor through Be The Match, the National Marrow Donor Program.

Be The Match said that transplants tend to be more successful when the donor and recipient share the same ethnicity. Abby is Mexican and Japanese, and is more likely to match with someone of similar descent.

The company said her chances of finding a perfect match are very low because of her mixed ancestry.

If you are interested in joining the registry, you can sign up here.