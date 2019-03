Ask Us: What Is Causing The Loud Booms In Fair Oaks?Investigators say they're confident it's caused by powerful illegal fireworks with the blast equivalent of up to a half stick of dynamite.

Army Recruit's Leg Amputated After Contracting A Flesh-Eating Disease During Basic TrainingA Stockton family is calling for consequences after their son, a 21-year-old army recruit, contracted a rare flesh-eating disease.

Driver Still Not Located After Collision Sends Tow Truck Off Pioneer Bridge And Into Sacramento RiverA recovery mission is set to resume Wednesday morning to find the driver of a tow truck that fell off the Pioneer Bridge and into the Sacramento River below.

Lodi Memorial Hospital Celebrates First Group Of NICU 'Graduates'Staff at Adventist Health's Lodi Memorial Hospital are celebrating a major milestone. A new center for critically-ill newborns opened in January.

Official: Lack Of Oil Caused Norway Cruise Ship's Engines To FailA maritime official says the engines of a cruise ship failed off Norway's coast during a storm because they didn't have enough lubricating oil.

New 100-Bed Homeless Shelter To Move Into Cal Expo Parking LotThe shelter is on Cal Expo's property, located in the far southeast corner on Ethan Way and Hurley Way.

$80 Million Awarded To Man Who Jury Says Got Cancer From Roundup ExposureA federal jury has awarded $80 million to a California man after determining that Monsanto's popular weedkiller, Roundup, was a substantial factor in causing his cancer, and that the corporation is liable.

Powerball Jackpot At $750 Million For Wednesday’s DrawingStart saying goodbye to your coworkers, because you might retire with a $750 million-winning lottery ticket tomorrow.

Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Veterinary Center Reaching Out To Community To Find Owners Of Badly Injured DogA veterinary center in Vacaville is searching for the owners of a dog that was badly injured in a hit and run.