



— A Fair Oaks woman was arrested Thursday, accused of embezzling $10,000 from a Rocklin middle school booster club, according to police.

Last week, Granite Oaks Middle School contacted the Rocklin police after they noticed some money was missing from the Parent Falcon Club. Police and Rocklin School Resource Officers discovered that a board member for the Parent Falcon Club had acquired a debit card without the knowledge of the rest of the board.

The suspect, 36-year-old Crystal Disho, used the debit card for more than $10,000 of personal expenses, according to police.

Rocklin Police arrested Disho at her Fair Oaks residence early Thursday morning and transported her back to the Rocklin Police Department for questioning before she was booked in the South Placer County Jail.

Disho was charged with felony embezzlement. Her bail is set at $61,404.