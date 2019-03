LODI (CBS13) – The Jaws of Life helped rescue a deer that got stuck in some metal railings in Lodi.

According to the Lodi Fire Department, firefighters were called to help with an animal rescue near the river on Wednesday.

At the scene, firefighters found that a deer had gotten its behind stuck in the railings of a wrought iron fence.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to widen the railings and free the deer.

The deer was last seen scampering off along the river bottom.