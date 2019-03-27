Veterinary Center Reaching Out To Community To Find Owners Of Badly Injured DogA veterinary center in Vacaville is searching for the owners of a dog that was badly injured in a hit and run.

Brothers Claim Deputies Used Excessive Force After Neighbors Mistook Them For BurglarsTwo brothers claim Sacramento Sheriff's Deputies used excessive force after a neighbor accused of them of breaking into a home.

Why Are So Many Drivers Cheating In The Carpool Lane?The growing congestion on Sacramento-area freeways presents a temptation a stunning number of drivers apparently can't avoid.

Amador County's Daffodil Hill Opens Saturday In Midst Of 'Super Bloom'In the midst of a super bloom, the beautiful blooms of Daffodil Hill in Amador County will be open to visitors starting Saturday, March 30.

Immunization Exemptions In California May Get TougherCalifornia's immunization law may get tougher for anti-vaccination families.

Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Police: Roommate Fight Leads To Stabbing In RosevilleOfficers are investigating after a fight between roommates in West Roseville led to a stabbing.

Theater Thief Snatches Wallet By Crawling Under Movie SeatsA Folsom woman said under the cover of darkness, a thief was able to sneak into her purse sitting on the seat next to her, and steal the wallet.

Cell Tower On School Campus Suspected Of Causing Students' Cancer RemovedThe cell phone tower that parents claim caused cancer in four elementary students is being removed.

Felons Finding New Future In Trucking IndustryFelons are finding a new lease on life by hitting the road as professional truck drivers.