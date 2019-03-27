The Daily List: Deep Spring Cleaning
http://bit.ly/2U78auE

Burger Patch
COMING late April 2019!!
2301 K Street
Sacramento
http://www.theburgerpatch.com/careers

Wedding Trends 2019
https://www.evite.com/

The Toy Insider
https://www.thetoyinsider.com/

Le Bread Express
https://www.lebreadxpress.com/

La Bonne Soupe Cafe
980 9th Street #165
Sacramento
916.779.9754

Shell Eco-Marathon Americas
Watch Sac State’s EEV Team Compete!!
April 3-6
Sonoma Raceway
Free & Open to the Public!
EEV at Sac State:
http://eevatsacstate.weebly.com/

The Pigpen Barber Shop
1917 Douglas Blvd.
https://www.facebook.com/thepigpenbarbershop/

