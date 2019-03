Ask Us: What Is Causing The Loud Booms In Fair Oaks?Investigators say they're confident it's caused by powerful illegal fireworks with the blast equivalent of up to a half stick of dynamite.

Driver Still Not Located After Collision Sends Tow Truck Off Pioneer Bridge And Into Sacramento RiverA recovery mission is set to resume Wednesday morning to find the driver of a tow truck that fell off the Pioneer Bridge and into the Sacramento River below.

Brothers Claim Deputies Used Excessive Force After Neighbors Mistook Them For BurglarsTwo brothers claim Sacramento Sheriff's Deputies used excessive force after a neighbor accused of them of breaking into a home.

Powerball Jackpot At $750 Million For Wednesday’s DrawingStart saying goodbye to your coworkers, because you might retire with a $750 million-winning lottery ticket tomorrow.

Theater Thief Snatches Wallet By Crawling Under Movie SeatsA Folsom woman said under the cover of darkness, a thief was able to sneak into her purse sitting on the seat next to her, and steal the wallet.

Veterinary Center Reaching Out To Community To Find Owners Of Badly Injured DogA veterinary center in Vacaville is searching for the owners of a dog that was badly injured in a hit and run.

Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Immunization Exemptions In California May Get TougherCalifornia's immunization law may get tougher for anti-vaccination families.

Amador County's Daffodil Hill Opens Saturday In Midst Of 'Super Bloom'In the midst of a super bloom, the beautiful blooms of Daffodil Hill in Amador County will be open to visitors starting Saturday, March 30.