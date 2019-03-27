SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are assessing whether to resume a recovery mission to find the driver of a tow truck that went off the Pioneer Bridge and into the Sacramento River below.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Highway 50, just west of Interstate 5. According to California Highway Patrol, the tow truck and a big rig collided — sending the truck off the south side of the bridge and into the Sacramento River.

Search crews couldn’t find any victims Tuesday night. The search was called off until morning, but CHP said on Wednesday that water conditions are currently too dangerous for crews to go in.

Overnight, search crews found the tow truck submerged at least 30 feet under the river.

At this point, officials say they believe the driver of the tow truck did not survive. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.