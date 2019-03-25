



— Stockton officials are calling on the community to help after three separate deadly shootings have resulted in three cases without arrests over the weekend.

Mayor Michael Tubbs said he’s deeply impacted by the city’s violent weekend.

“As someone who lost a cousin to violence here in Stockton, it’s personal,” Tubbs said.

That is why Tubbs is working with Stockton Police and the city’s Office of Violence Prevention to put a stop to the violence.

Three teens were killed early Friday, and on Saturday night officers responded to the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard east of Interstate 5, finding a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a car.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his wounds and the female is currently in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

While officers were processing the scene from Saturday, they got another call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. This time, a young mother was shot and killed on Volney Street, just steps from her home.

Police are now calling on the community for help. The mayor also has a message for young people in the city.

“We know we have a violent history, but our history doesn’t have to be our future,” Tubbs said.

While officers worked around the clock to solve these crimes, it was announced several people were arrested for having illegal firearms during traffic stops over the last few days.