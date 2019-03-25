Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Man, Woman Found Shot to Death In Car In Stockton; Third Person Dies At HospitalOfficers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Friday morning.

Wednesday's Show Info (3/20/19)

Monday's Show Info (3/25/19)

‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Died Of Alcohol Poisoning, Heart DiseaseThe coroner’s office listed St. John’s death as caused by “hypertrophic heart disease… and effects of ethanol.” His death was classified as accidental.

Woman Allegedly Sets Fire To Boyfriend's Bedroom, Torches His CarScorned and scorched, a Modesto woman is behind bars, accused in a fiery revenge plot against her boyfriend.

Sunday's Show Info (3/24/19)

Student Who Refused Chickenpox Vaccine Sues After Being Barred From Playing BasketballA high school student in Kentucky is suing his local health department after he was barred from playing basketball because he’s not vaccinated against chickenpox.

Powerball Grows To $625 Million After No Winners In Latest DrawingBad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.

58 Dogs Seized From Animal Rescue In Unsafe Conditions Are Ready To Be AdoptedOfficials seized 58 dogs from an animal rescue, claiming the animals were left alone with no food or water for several days.