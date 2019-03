Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

58 Dogs Seized From Animal Rescue In Unsafe Conditions Are Ready To Be AdoptedOfficials seized 58 dogs from an animal rescue, claiming the animals were left alone with no food or water for several days.

CVS To Start Selling CBD-Infused Products In California, 7 Other StatesThe drug store said they carry topical creams, sprays and lotions infused with the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD.

Vets: Pet Owners Beware Of Standing Water After Dog Infected With LeptospirosisA rare bacterial disease that every pet owner should know about has surfaced in a Citrus Heights pet.

4 Transported To Hospital In 2 Separate Roseville CrashesA total of four people were transported to area hospitals Thursday in two separate crashes nearby one another in Roseville.

A Geostorm Will Give Residents In The Northern Us, Canada Rare Chance To See Aurora BorealisMany Americans and Canadians have a great chance to see the northern lights on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Jerry Lee Lewis Transferred To Rehab Center After Suffering StrokeJerry Lee Lewis has been transferred to a rehabilitation center after spending two weeks in the hospital following a stroke, his publicist, Zach Farnum said.

Officials: Many Convicted Of DUI Do Not Install Court-Ordered Ignition Interlock DevicesIt's something authorities say happens all the time, so why do so many convicted drunk drivers just ignore California's ignition interlock law?

'Disgusting': Young Whale Dies With 88 Pounds Of Plastic In Its StomachA young whale whose carcass washed up in the Philippines on Friday died of "dehydration and starvation" after consuming 88 pounds of plastic bags, scientists said.

Crews Battle Fire Under Highway 50 In SacramentoCrews battled a fire under W-X Freeway Thursday morning.