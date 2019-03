A Geostorm Will Give Residents In The Northern Us, Canada Rare Chance To See Aurora BorealisMany Americans and Canadians have a great chance to see the northern lights on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Family Of Matilda Ortiz Thanks Community For Helping In Recovery EffortsThe family of a 5-year-old girl who died after being swept away in the Stanislaus River is speaking out, thanking those who helped with recovery efforts.

California May Ban All Smartphones At SchoolsCalifornia may ban all students from using smartphones at school.

How Many Times Have Jump Scooters Been Involved In Accidents? Sacramento Police Don't KnowMotorized scooters are now zooming down Sacramento's streets, but they are so new that police are having trouble keeping up with the technology.

Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Search On For Woman Who Keeps Trying To Steal Baby Formula From Grass Valley StorePolice are looking for a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula – and they say it wasn't the first time.

Probation Officer Accused Of Secretly Recording Teen Who Was House SittingThe probation officer is facing charges in two counties for allegedly recording women at home and at work.

Vets: Pet Owners Beware Of Standing Water After Dog Infected With LeptospirosisA rare bacterial disease that every pet owner should know about has surfaced in a Citrus Heights pet.

Sac City Unified Budget Cuts Affecting Preschoolers, Special-Needs ProgramsPrograms like Early Head Start, preschool, and some special needs programs are at risk as the district makes cuts to its budget while they try to avert a state takeover.

Health Officials: Confirmed Case Of Measles In Calaveras CountyHealth officials said Thursday there is a confirmed case of measles in Calaveras County.