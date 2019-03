Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

Family Of Matilda Ortiz Thanks Community For Helping In Recovery EffortsThe family of a 5-year-old girl who died after being swept away in the Stanislaus River is speaking out, thanking those who helped with recovery efforts.

California May Ban All Smartphones At SchoolsCalifornia may ban all students from using smartphones at school.

Jerry Lee Lewis Transferred To Rehab Center After Suffering StrokeJerry Lee Lewis has been transferred to a rehabilitation center after spending two weeks in the hospital following a stroke, his publicist, Zach Farnum said.

2 Citrus Heights Liquor Stores Hit By Burglars OvernightTwo liquor stores in Citrus Heights were burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Search On For Woman Who Keeps Trying To Steal Baby Formula From Grass Valley StorePolice are looking for a woman who tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula – and they say it wasn't the first time.

CVS To Start Selling CBD-Infused Products In California, 7 Other StatesThe drug store said they carry topical creams, sprays and lotions infused with the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD.

Man, Woman Found Shot to Death In Car In Stockton; Third Person Dies At HospitalOfficers are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Friday morning.

Friday's Show Info (3/22/19)

Woman Allegedly Sets Fire To Boyfriend's Bedroom, Torches His CarScorned and scorched, a Modesto woman is behind bars, accused in a fiery revenge plot against her boyfriend.