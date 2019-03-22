Drinking Water Tax Proposed In CaliforniaGov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.

‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Died Of Alcohol Poisoning, Heart DiseaseThe coroner’s office listed St. John’s death as caused by “hypertrophic heart disease… and effects of ethanol.” His death was classified as accidental.

Vets: Pet Owners Beware Of Standing Water After Dog Infected With LeptospirosisA rare bacterial disease that every pet owner should know about has surfaced in a Citrus Heights pet.

Gas Prices Jump 12 Cents In One Month, Will Keep IncreasingThe price of a gallon of regular gas in California jumped 12 cents this month but remains below the average from one year ago.

Crews Battle Fire Under Highway 50 In SacramentoCrews battled a fire under W-X Freeway Thursday morning.

Powerball Grows To $625 Million After No Winners In Latest DrawingBad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.

Trump To Order Colleges To Back Free Speech Or Lose FundingPresident Donald Trump is expected to order U.S. colleges to protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal funding.

Family Frustrated With Lack Of Resources As Search Continues For Girl Who Fell Into RiverThe family of the five-year-old girl presumed drowned in the Stanislaus River said they are frustrated with the lack of resources devoted to the search.

New California Law May Limit How Much Water People Can UseThe new indoor water standard would be 55 gallons of water per person, per day by 2022, and that would fall to 50 gallons by 2030.

Chipotle Introduces Vegan And Vegetarian BowlsAfter targeting keto and paleo dieters, Chipotle is courting vegetarians.