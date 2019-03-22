



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CVS Pharmacy says it will soon start selling cannabis-infused products.

The drug store said they will carry topical creams, sprays and lotions infused with the non-psychoactive cannabinoid CBD.

These items with be available at CVS stores in eight states, including California.

CVS did specify, though, that they will not be selling any CBD supplements or food additives in their stores.

Hemp-derived CBD products have become increasingly popular as marijuana regulations across the country have loosed. Beauty products like bath bombs, oils and face creams are being infused with CBD – with producers touting its anti-inflammatory properties.

Popular makeup retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty have already started carrying CBD-infused products.

Experts are still undecided, however, on if CBD is at all a beneficial ingredient.