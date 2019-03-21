Vets: Pet Owners Beware Of Standing Water After Dog Infected With LeptospirosisA rare bacterial disease that every pet owner should know about has surfaced in a Citrus Heights pet.

Bay Area Man Shot Overnight Driving Along I-80 In RosevilleA man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.

Family Frustrated With Lack Of Resources As Search Continues For Girl Who Fell Into RiverThe family of the five-year-old girl presumed drowned in the Stanislaus River said they are frustrated with the lack of resources devoted to the search.

Thursday's Show Info (3/21/19)

Community Mourns High School Senior Who Died In Single-Car CrashThe community is mourning the loss of Rocklin High School Senior Logan Rafter.

2 Citrus Heights Liquor Stores Hit By Burglars OvernightTwo liquor stores in Citrus Heights were burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Firefighter Thrown From Boat During Search For Missing Stanislaus Girl, Highlighting Water DangerOfficials say the Stanislaus River remains extremely dangerous, even for professional crews, as the search for a missing five-year-old girl continues.

Driver Suspected Of DUI In Fatal Crash Appearing In CourtA suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a 9-year-old boy and severely injuring his mother is set to face a judge today.

Hilton Is Recycling Used Bars Of Hotel Soap To Save The PlanetUsed soap from Hilton Hotels is getting a second life.

CHP: Manufacturing Of Drugs May Have Caused Deadly RV FireA motor home has caught fire in Dixon, killing two people and injuring others.