



— Two Marysville teenagers are under arrest Thursday on murder charges following a manhunt that crossed state lines. The pair is accused of murdering 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler inside her home in Pocatello, Idaho.

Dustin Alfaro, 18, has been named as one of the murder suspects, along with an unnamed 17-year old accomplice. The Idaho State Journal reports neighbors were told Koehler was stabbed to death, and that she fought with, and injured her attacker before she died.

The Journal reports neighbors were told by police the attacker left a blood trail. Pocatello police say Koehler’s the body was discovered Tuesday, some 680 miles away from where Alfaro and his alleged accomplices were caught and arrested on Thursday.

Yuba County Sheriff deputies pulled the pair over in Olivehurst at around midnight. Deputies say the pair was also under investigation for making criminal threats to a Yuba County resident.

Deputies would not give details about the threats they were investigating in Yuba County because they said it could compromise the Pocatello murder investigation.

No one answered the door at the Marysville home of Alfaro’s family. In Pocatello, police say the murder has left the community shaken.

“We take it personally when something like this happens in our community,” Pocatello police major Roger Schei said. “Every one of the people behind the scenes puts forth their best effort, they put forth their best effort every day.”

So far investigators are not revealing any motive in this murder case. Both Alfaro and his accomplice are expected to be extradited back to Idaho in the coming days.