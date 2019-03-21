



SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks made the playoffs again this season and fans can buy tickets for Round 1 on Wednesday, March 27. The tickets will go for sale at 10 am and fans can buy a maximum of 8 tickets. Sharks365 members will get first pick and the remaining seats will go on sale at sjsharks.com/playoffs, by phone at 800-745-3000, or at the SAP Center.

The Sharks Stanley Cup playoff schedule and opponent won’t be determined until the NHL regular season finishes on Saturday, April 6.

The Sharks are currently in 2nd place in the Western Conference Pacific Division. The team has made the playoffs 21 times in its 27 year history.

San Jose was knocked out by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2nd Round last year.