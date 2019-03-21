



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland City Council on Thursday morning voted unanimously to extend the Raider’s lease agreement for this season with an option for the 2020-2021 season, according to city officials.

The vote was cast during a special council meeting at City Hall Thursday morning a press release from council member Rebecca Kaplan said.

The approval by the Oakland City Council comes after Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the lease agreement on Tuesday.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority commissioners had already approved the lease deal with a unanimous vote on Friday.

