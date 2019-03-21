



— A Hollywood celebrity is backing a bill that some say would ease the financial burden on new parents.

Actress Julie Bowen, who stars on Modern Family, was in Sacramento Thursday advocating for a bill that would eliminate the sales tax on diapers.

ALSO: Study Reveals Best States For High, Medium, Low Incomes

Bowen said the tax on diapers hurts working families.

“When you have to choose between food or holding your child sadly over a toilet all day because they don’t have the diapers that they need. It is crucial, and it is the difference between a woman going to work and a woman having to stay home to take care of her child that day,” Bowen said.

The legislation heads to the Assembly Revenue and Taxation committee next month.

Follow CBS13: Facebook | Twitter