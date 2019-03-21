Vets: Pet Owners Beware Of Standing Water After Dog Infected With LeptospirosisA rare bacterial disease that every pet owner should know about has surfaced in a Citrus Heights pet.

Community Mourns High School Senior Who Died In Single-Car CrashThe community is mourning the loss of Rocklin High School Senior Logan Rafter.

Family Frustrated With Lack Of Resources As Search Continues For Girl Who Fell Into RiverThe family of the five-year-old girl presumed drowned in the Stanislaus River said they are frustrated with the lack of resources devoted to the search.

Thursday's Show Info (3/21/19)

Bay Area Man Shot Overnight Driving Along I-80 In RosevilleA man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.

2 Citrus Heights Liquor Stores Hit By Burglars OvernightTwo liquor stores in Citrus Heights were burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Crews Battle Fire Under Highway 50 In SacramentoCrews battled a fire under W-X Freeway Thursday morning.

Officials: Many Convicted Of DUI Do Not Install Court-Ordered Ignition Interlock DevicesIt's something authorities say happens all the time, so why do so many convicted drunk drivers just ignore California's ignition interlock law?

State Employees Confused By New 'Riot' Button In Elevators At Sacramento BuildingA state building in Downtown Sacramento now has a "riot button" installed in its elevators and it's getting the attention of employees who wonder what it does.

Firefighter Thrown From Boat During Search For Missing Stanislaus Girl, Highlighting Water DangerOfficials say the Stanislaus River remains extremely dangerous, even for professional crews, as the search for a missing five-year-old girl continues.