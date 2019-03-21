ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A two-vehicle crash in Roseville sent three people to the hospital and took out a traffic signal Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Taylor Road at Roseville Parkway. Roseville firefighters said one of the vehicles took out a traffic signal and then went head-on into a treat. A patient was trapped in the crashed vehicle and required heavy extrication, according to firefighters.

During the same time, a second multi-vehicle crash happened at Five Star Boulevard and Stanford Ranch.

Firefighters said four cars were involved and one patient was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.