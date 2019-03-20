SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – University of California research and technical workers are striking all over the state on Wednesday.

The University Professional and Technical Employees union will be on the picket line at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and near the UC Davis campus in Davis.

The Health Care Professionals Unit will join them to demand what they’re calling fair contracts.

Union officials say, after 20 months of negotiations, executives are offering technical workers less than half the raises they agreed to.

It will be the third time in one year UC workers go on strike.