



— Multiple Sacramento police agencies need help identifying a suspect wanted for at least a dozen indecent exposure incidents.

Investigators believe the same suspect committed multiple incidents in neighboring jurisdictions between January and March from the Pocket area in Sac, to Elk Grove, and Galt.

The suspect is often described as a Hispanic adult in his 30s to 40s. The man has been seen driving a dark car and has been seen masturbating or exposing himself to victims.

“Absolutely disturbing for those folks that have to see that activity take place in front of them,” said Officer Jason Jimenez of Elk Grove PD.

The news is especially unsettling to women in the area who have been accosted once before.

“It’s disgusting and gross and I feel like people get off on it and it’s really gross and feels violating when somebody does that while staring at you,” said a local mother.

In another case, he pulled up to a mother and her 13-year-old daughter.

“Especially having a daughter, it’s just terrible,” she said.

“It’s troubling not only as a police officer but as a father and a husband. The last thing I want is the suspect to pull up to my family or any other families in the community of Elk Grove and conduct the activities that he’s been conducting,” Jimenez said.

No one has been injured during the incidents, some have occurred in or near shopping center parking lots.

If you witness such behavior, call 911 immediately.

Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department encourage any witnesses with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The incidents cited by Sac police are listed below:

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at approximately 2:20 p.m., in the 1800 block of 19th Street, a white or Hispanic male adult, 30 to 40 years of age, pulled beside the victim and was masturbating. The suspect did not say anything to the victim. He was described as medium build, with short dark hair. He had acne scars or pockmarks on his face. He was driving a silver-colored crossover SUV.

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., in the 6100 block of Mack Road, a Hispanic male adult, early 30s, pulled up next to the victim and began to masturbate. The suspect was described with neat-cut brown hair, wearing a beanie cap. He was driving a newer gray car with tinted windows and spoiler on the back end, possibly 2-door.

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, at approximately 5:45 p.m., in the 500 block of Florin Road, a Hispanic male adult in his late 30’s to early 40s, pulled up next to the victim displaying his penis through the zipper of his pants for the victim to see. The suspect did not say anything to the victim. He was described as having darker skin, wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded sweatshirt. His vehicle was a newer black Honda Accord with black paper plates, with “5STAR” written in yellow.

On Thursday, March 14, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., in the area of Greenhaven Drive and Sand River Court, a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male adult, 28 to 35-years-old, pulled up next to the victim and her 13-year-old daughter and was masturbating. The suspect was described as having a “chubby” build and partially balding. He was driving a 2-door silver car with the license plate of “5STAR.”

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at approximately 7:50 a.m., in the area of Craig Avenue and 23rd Street, a Hispanic male adult in his late 20’s pulled over and asked for directions while masturbating. The suspect was wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt. He was seen driving a gray car.

Elk Grove Police had 5 cases. The vehicle description in all its cases has been described as two-door Honda Accord with a black colored paper plate with “5 STAR” printed in yellow (pictured below).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8060 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message.

Two more cases were suspected in Galt.