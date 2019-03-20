There’s a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a talk on college affordability to a family-friendly event, here’s a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

A conversation on college affordability

Learn more about college affordability and financial aid reform at the first in the Blueprint for California Higher Education Capitol Briefing Series. Panelists will discuss recommendations for increasing the number of college graduates.

When: Thursday, March 21, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: California State Capitol, 1315 10th St., Room 437

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

California State Archives Speaker Series with Steve and Susie Swatt

In their new book, “Paving the Way: Women’s Struggle for Political Equality in California,” Steve and Susie Swatt tell the stories of resilient women. The Swatts reviewed the collections, oral narratives and state documents at the State Archives that were the foundation of the book.

When: Thursday, March 21, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: California State Archives, 1020 O St., Floor 4

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Meadowview Community History Festival

Share your neighborhood photographs and knowledge of Meadowview. You will enjoy having a family portrait made and sharing stories with others at this event. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided, so come share a meal with your friends.

When: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Pannell Meadowview Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

H.O.P.E. – Healing Ourselves Physically and Emotionally

You are invited to an afternoon of discussions and activities of situations in the real world. Hosted by the Kappa Psi Zeta Chapter in Sacramento, this will be an interactive program identifying, avoiding and healing from emotional and physical abuse. Designed for high school and college aged women, this event is free, and counselors will be on hand.

When: Saturday, March 23, 12-4 p.m.

Where: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

