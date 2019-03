CIRTUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Two liquor stores in Citrus Heights were burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Citrus Heights police say the first store hit was Joe’s Liquor on Greenback Lane. Windows were smashed and a few items were taken from the store.

About an hour later, another store further down Greenback, near Auburn Boulevard, was hit.

Police have not said exactly how much the damage to the two stores will cost.