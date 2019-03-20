



— Scorned and scorched, a Modesto woman is behind bars, accused in a fiery revenge plot against her boyfriend.

Investigators say the woman first allegedly set her boyfriend’s apartment on fire, and then his car.

It’s a story so wild neighbors in the Modesto neighborhood are scratching their heads, finding it hard to believe the woman they know could be accused of such a crime.

As her neighbor’s house went up in flames, Kalin Kent watched the activity from security cameras, unaware Amanda Barr was allegedly behind it all. Kent recognized Barr from a picture and said Barr had introduced herself with her boyfriend before.

Barr, 32, was arrested Tuesday accused of setting her boyfriend’s bedroom on fire and then driving his Audi to Downtown Stockton and torching it as well. She is also accused of sending a video the fire to her boyfriend before returning to the scene and calling the police.

“He said he came home at 3 in the morning and the house was on fire there and he tried putting out and couldn’t so he called 911,” said Rod Page.

Damage to the home on Wild Poppy Court is estimated at $150,000 with an additional $18,000 of damage to the car.

Modesto Police and firefighters are still trying to get to the bottom of the domestic incident that could have turned deadly.

Kent is confused by it as well.

“You never heard them it wasn’t like they would fight or anything like that,” Kent said.

Bail for Barr has been set at $200,000, and she was being held at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Public Safety Center.