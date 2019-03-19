Menu
Question of the Day Pt.2
Tina wants to know, when are you a perfectionist?
The Gold Souls Pt.2
We get another live performance from the Blues music group The Gold Souls.
Student Food Pantry Opens
Lori Wallace is live at the Student Food Pantry that provides access to food for all currently enrolled Delta College students who may otherwise go hungry because of lack of sufficient income or access to food.
Doing Good: Up With People Volunteering
Jordan Segundo is talking to members of the multinational touring group "up with people" about their special volunteer project.
Law-Lywood
We are joined in the studio by Craig Ashton to discuss the variables of recent scandals with college admissions.
‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Died Of Alcohol Poisoning, Heart Disease
March 19, 2019 at 10:01 am
Filed Under:
Kristoff St. John
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Actor Kristoff St. John onstage during the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)