Bay Area Man Shot Overnight Driving Along I-80 In RosevilleA man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.

All-Female Fire Crew Makes History, Inspires Girls Fire CampThe Mountain View Fire Department is making history by allowing three women to work together for the first time ever.

Search Resumes For Girl, 5, Who Fell Into Stanislaus RiverSearch crews are back on the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry to search for a young girl who fell into the water on Sunday.

Motor Home In Dixon Catches Fire, Killing 2 PeopleA motor home has caught fire in Dixon, killing two people and injuring others.

7 Cars Impounded, 2 People Arrested In Stockton Sideshow BustsA mission to bust illegal sideshows in Stockton resulted in authorities impounded seven cars over the weekend.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Firefighters Working To Combat Cancer In Decontamination UnitsNevada County Consolidated Fire just bought two of the decontamination units from a Canadian company.

Roseville Police Searching For Suspect Who Reportedly Assaulted An OfficerRoseville police are searching for a white male in his 20s with dark hair who ran from the scene of a crash after reportedly assaulting an officer.

15-Seed UC Davis Women's Basketball To Take On 2-Seed Stanford SaturdayThe UC Davis women's basketball team is ready for March Madness and they found out who they will play in the first round of the tournament Monday evening, but the big news did not come as expected.

Search For Girl Who Fell Into Stanislaus River Resumes TuesdaySearchers are resuming their efforts Tuesday to find a 5-year-old girl who fell into the Stanislaus river over the weekend .