Daily List: National Chocolate Caramel Day
Union Mine High School Presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
Opens Friday March 29
7pm
Theatre at the Mine
6530 Koki Ln, Diamond Springs
Union Mine High School’s Visual and Performing Arts:
http://umhs.eduhsd.k12.ca.us/VAPA/index.html
https://www.onthestage.com/show/union-mine-high-school/little-shop-of-horrors-9402

Sammy’s At Stones
6508 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights
(916) 735-8440
https://www.sammysatstones.com/

Punch Bowl Social
500 J St, Sacramento
(916) 925-5610
https://www.punchbowlsocial.com/location/sacramento

Calligraphy Workshop
Kitchen Table
1462 33rd Street
Sacramento, CA 95816

THE GOLD SOULS
Saturday, March 23
9pm
The Shady Lady Saloon
1409 R St.
Sacramento
http://www.TheGoldSouls.com

Delta College Student Food Pantry
Opens Today
Tuesdays: 11 am – 3 pm
Wednesdays: 10 am – 2 pm
Fridays: 10 am – 2 pm
5151 Pacific Avenue, Stockton
Shima 101
https://deltacollege.edu/student-life/office-student-activities/student-food-pantry

Ashton & Price Attorneys at Law
916-786-7787

Up with People
Sunday, March 24
6pm
Community Center Theater
Sacramento
https://upwithpeople.org/
https://www.facebook.com/upwithpeople
https://www.instagram.com/upwithpeople/

