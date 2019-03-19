Bay Area Man Shot Overnight Driving Along I-80 In RosevilleA man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.

All-Female Fire Crew Makes History, Inspires Girls Fire CampThe Mountain View Fire Department is making history by allowing three women to work together for the first time ever.

7 Cars Impounded, 2 People Arrested In Stockton Sideshow BustsA mission to bust illegal sideshows in Stockton resulted in authorities impounded seven cars over the weekend.

Search Resumes For Girl, 5, Who Fell Into Stanislaus RiverSearch crews are back on the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry to search for a young girl who fell into the water on Sunday.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Roswell, New Mexico – 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva […]

Vacaville 3-Alarm Fire Destroys A Dozen ApartmentsMultiple agencies working together on a 3-alarm fire at the Alamo Garden Apartments in Vacaville. Firefighters were called out to this complex three times, just today. Around 8 a.m. there was a fire in one unit. The fire investigators believe it was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue.

Man Killed By His Own Pickup Truck On Massachusetts FreewayA man is dead after he was hit by his own truck on the ramp of Interstate 95 to Interstate 93 in Canton Sunday afternoon, Mass. State Police said.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.