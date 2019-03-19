SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento.

Around 5:15 a.m., the driver was heading southbound on Stockton Boulevard when he hit a woman in the intersection of Mack Road, according to a Sacramento Police Department officer. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital where she later died.

Police do not suspect the driver, who remained on the scene after the crash, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Stockton Boulevard was closed in both directions near Mack road as investigators pieced together what led up to the crash. It’s unknown if the woman had the right of way at the intersection.