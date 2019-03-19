COLFAX (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning for allegedly breaking into a home and starting a fire off of Plutes Way in Colfax.

A woman heard the suspect break a window and enter the home, so she ran out the front door. When deputies arrived, they heard the smoke alarm go off and apprehended the suspect in the back of the house.

Deputies were able to put out the fire as smoke started coming out of the home.

Jose Juan Rocha III, 25, was charged with arson of an inhabited structure, burglary, and vandalism. His bail is set at $245,000.

No one was injured in the incident.

Cal Fire is also investigating a house fire that started about a mile away. Authorities do not know if the incidents are connected.