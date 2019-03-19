



— The UC Davis Women’s Basketball team is heading to Palo Alto Saturday to take on 2-seed Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tickets are now on sale at UC Davis and can be purchased by calling (530) 752-AGS1 or online at UCDavisAggies.com.

Single session tickets are available for $35 in the lower reserved seating area and include the game between No. 7 BYU and No. 10 Auburn. Tickets purchased through the UC Davis Athletic Ticket Office will be available at the Maples Pavilion Player Pass Gate, which opens at 11:30 a.m.

The department is also organizing a bus trip for those fans who wish to relax on their way to the game, departing at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (March 23). The ticket for the bus is $25 in addition to the cost of your ticket and can be purchased online via the UC Davis Athletics website.

You can also watch the Aggies take on the Cardinal at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.