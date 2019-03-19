



The community is mourning the loss of Rocklin High School Senior Logan Rafter.

Police say Rafter died early Saturday morning after crashing into a rock wall at Wyckford Boulevard. Family and friends left flowers and photos of Rafter Tuesday at a growing memorial celebrating his life.

READ ALSO: Officials: Many Convicted Of DUI Do Not Install Court-Ordered Ignition Interlock Devices

“I’ve known him ever since I was young, he lit up a room every time he walked through it,” said Valentina Aiello.

Counselors have been made available at Rocklin High School for grieving students.