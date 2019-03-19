DIXON (CBS13) – A motor home has caught fire in Dixon, killing two people and injuring others.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received word of a fire in the 600 block of South First Street. When they arrived at the scene, police found two people laying outside the motor home. Police pulled the men to safety and learned two more people were inside of the vehicle, which was fully engulfed in flames.

The two people who died were both males, according to a Dixon Fire Department statement.

Since the incident happened on Dixon Fairgrounds, CHP officers are investigating the cause of the fire.