STOCKTON (CBS13) – A mission to bust illegal sideshows in Stockton resulted in authorities impounded seven cars over the weekend.

The San Joaquin County Multi-Agency Sideshow Task Force went to work Sunday night. Law enforcement officers focused on areas where there had been reports of illegal sideshows in the past.

Several sideshows were stopped, disrupted or prevented that night, authorities say.

The mission resulted in seven cars being towed. Two people were arrested on reckless driving charges, Stockton police say.

Dozens of traffic stops and citations were issued during the mission as well.

Stockton police urge people to report illegal sideshows by calling them at (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.