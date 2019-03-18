KNIGHTS FERRY (CBS13) – Search crews are back on the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry to search for a young girl who fell into the water on Sunday.

Her father and some people nearby jumped in to save her, but she was never found.

Two search & rescue boats, a ⁦@StanSheriff⁩ helicopter & three ⁦sheriff & fire drones search for a 5 year old #Patterson girl who fell into the Stanislaus River in #KnightsFerry Sunday afternoon. Why family & friends are holding out hope she’s found alive on @CBS13 @ 4 & 5 pic.twitter.com/OUwYGF9QgV — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) March 18, 2019

Crews searched for the five-year-old girl for more than three hours before darkness forced them to suspend their efforts on Sunday.

Monday, two search and rescue boats, a Stanislaus County Sheriff helicopter and drones are helping in the search for the girl.

Water is moving fast along area rivers, officials warn.