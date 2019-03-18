KNIGHTS FERRY (CBS13) – Search crews are back on the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry to search for a young girl who fell into the water on Sunday.
Her father and some people nearby jumped in to save her, but she was never found.
Crews searched for the five-year-old girl for more than three hours before darkness forced them to suspend their efforts on Sunday.
Monday, two search and rescue boats, a Stanislaus County Sheriff helicopter and drones are helping in the search for the girl.
Water is moving fast along area rivers, officials warn.