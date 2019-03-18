Shane Pellandini is suspected of assaulting an officer. (credit: Roseville PD)





— Roseville police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Police said officers responded to a minor traffic collision off Sheffield Way in the South Cirby neighborhood when an involved party allegedly assaulted an officer and ran away.

Several officers responded to the area searching for the suspect who has been identified as Shane Pellandini. He’s described as White, in his 20s, with dark hair — brown or possibly black.

Anyone with information call the Roseville Police Department.