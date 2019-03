Deaths From Dementia Have More Than Doubled In US, Report SaysDementia not only affects memory and quality of life, it can be fatal. A report released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics shows that the rate of Americans who died from dementia has more than doubled from 30.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2000 to 66.7 in 2017.

Bear Cubs Found By California Highway May Have Been PoachedWildlife officials say they believe someone illegally separated two bear cubs from their mother and left the young animals along a Northern California highway.

Lawyer: California Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In IranA U.S. Navy veteran from California has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, his lawyer said Saturday, becoming the first American known to be imprisoned there since President Donald Trump took office.

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Woodland ShootingA suspect is under arrest following the fatal shooting of a man in Woodland.

Man Killed By His Own Pickup Truck On Massachusetts FreewayA man is dead after he was hit by his own truck on the ramp of Interstate 95 to Interstate 93 in Canton Sunday afternoon, Mass. State Police said.

Suspected Burglar Apparently Crushed By 900-Pound Floor SafeA Marion, Indiana man found a body under his antique floor safe while cleaning out his garage after a suspected break-in.

21 Years Later, Teen Killer Faces New SentencingIt's been 21 years since Erik Ingebretsen was beaten and stabbed to death by his two best friends.

Monday's Show Info (3/18/19)

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.