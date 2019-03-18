After “Supergirl” Debut, Jon Cryer Says “Superman: The Movie” “Changed My Life.”

Bay Area Man Shot Overnight Driving Along I-80 In RosevilleA man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning while driving along I-80 in Roseville.The shooting was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Westbound I-80 near Douglas Boulevard. CHP responded and located a white Chevy Corvette on the right shoulder that had been shot.

Man Killed By His Own Pickup Truck On Massachusetts FreewayA man is dead after he was hit by his own truck on the ramp of Interstate 95 to Interstate 93 in Canton Sunday afternoon, Mass. State Police said.

Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Fate Unknown Following College Admission Scam AllegationsOne network has already cut ties with Lori Loughlin, but it remains to be seen if Netflix will.

Deaths From Dementia Have More Than Doubled In US, Report SaysDementia not only affects memory and quality of life, it can be fatal. A report released Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics shows that the rate of Americans who died from dementia has more than doubled from 30.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2000 to 66.7 in 2017.

Powerball Jackpot Set To Increase To At Least $550 MillionNo tickets matched Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Parents Blame Elementary School’s Cell Tower After 4th Student Diagnosed With CancerParents say a fourth child has been diagnosed with cancer and wants the district to remove a cell tower.

Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar, Is DeadDick Dale, whose pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin'" earned him the title King of the Surf Guitar, has died at age 81.

Bear Cubs Found By California Highway May Have Been PoachedWildlife officials say they believe someone illegally separated two bear cubs from their mother and left the young animals along a Northern California highway.

Lawyer: California Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In IranA U.S. Navy veteran from California has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran, his lawyer said Saturday, becoming the first American known to be imprisoned there since President Donald Trump took office.

