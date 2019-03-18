Menu
Cubs Poached
Officials now believe that the bear cubs that were rescued last week were poached and illegally separated from their mother.
Doing Good: Macaroni Kid
Jamie Vilinskas is telling us about the Macaroni Kid website and newsletter that helps parents find summer camps for kids in the Lodi area!
Summer Camps for Kids: Rebounderz
Lori Wallace is checking out some of the summer camps available in our neck of the woods. First stop: Rebounderz!
Vintage Market
Cambi Brown is doing some shopping this morning at a vintage inspired shop in Turlock.
Driver Opens Fire on I-80
A man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a driver opened fire on I-80.
SHOW INFO
Latest
Monday's Show Info (3/18/19)
Sunday's Show Info (3/17/19)
Saturday's Show Info (3/16/19)
Friday's Show Info (3/15/19)
Thursday's Show Info (3/14/19)
More
After ‘Supergirl’ Debut, Jon Cryer Says ‘Superman: The Movie’ “Changed My Life”
After "Supergirl" Debut, Jon Cryer Says "Superman: The Movie" "Changed My Life."