Anonymous Winner Of $1.5 Million Lottery Using Winnings To Help Alabama Tornado VictimsThe winner of the largest Mega Millions jackpot in US history -- $1.5 billion -- is sharing her newfound wealth.

Suspected Burglar Apparently Crushed By 900-Pound Floor SafeA Marion, Indiana man found a body under his antique floor safe while cleaning out his garage after a suspected break-in.

Vacaville 3-Alarm Fire Destroys A Dozen ApartmentsMultiple agencies working together on a 3-alarm fire at the Alamo Garden Apartments in Vacaville. Firefighters were called out to this complex three times, just today. Around 8 a.m. there was a fire in one unit. The fire investigators believe it was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue.

Vandals Broke Into Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League Snack Bar, Stole Speaker EquipmentVandals have broken into the Fair Oaks/Orangevale Little League ballpark twice in two days, right before Opening Day.

Firefighters Rescue Dog After Head Got Stuck In Wheel RimCuriosity can be a not-so-good-thing for our pets sometimes.

Nearly 4-Foot-Long Alligator Found During Police RaidSometimes police find the strangest things when they execute a search warrant. For Fifth District Cleveland police detectives, it was a nearly 4-foot-long alligator.

Roseville Neighborhood At Center Of Sex Trafficking Investigation, Chino Sergeant ArrestedTwo people are under arrest and one of the suspects caught in the sex sting is a Southern California cop.

Throwing Cheese At Babies Is A Real Challenge On Social MediaThe latest internet challenge involves people throwing slices of cheese at babies and then posting the child's reaction.

Southwest Flights From California To Hawaii Now On SaleSouthwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn't in the initial rollout.