Fisher’s Sandwich Shop
2230 Sunset Blvd.
Rocklin
916.918.8045

Habanero Hots
http://www.habanerohots.com/

Shamrock’n Half Marathon
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento
Sunday, March 17, 2019

Special Olympics Basketball
The WELL – Sacramento State University
6000 J St., Sacramento, CA 95819
Sunday, March 17 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North American Handmade Bicycle Show
3-day show: Friday, March 15 – Sunday, March 17
Sacramento Convention Center
Prices range from a $10 children’s pass up to $62 for a 3-day pass. Tickets can be purchased on site each day.
https://www.nahbs.com/

Just Between Friends – Folsom
Folsom Sports Complex – 66 Clarksville Road
Sunday: 9am-1pm (Half Price sale)
http://www.folsom.jbfsale.com

Sac Town Social Bikes
916-968-2453
https://sactownsocialbikes.com

Pitch & Fiddle Irish Pub
8704 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento
http://www.pitchandfiddle.com/

Sac Comic-Con
Cal Expo Fairgrounds
1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, California 95815
https://www.facebook.com/events/301111420488604/

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

League Of Heroes Inspired
Fashion Show
March 24, 2019

Mia’s Moccs
http://www.miasmoccs.com

Zip My Dress
$24.99
https://zipmydress.com/

Viter Energy Mints
$4.99
https://www.goviter.com/

Wrinkles Schminkles
Eyes, chest, neck, mouth, forehead
https://www.wrinklesschminkles.com/

Fillerina
Eyes, Lips, Face, Mouth
https://fillerinausa.com

Gunness ‘Stache For Charity
http://www.guinness.com

