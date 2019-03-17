SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game\'s history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — No tickets matched Saturday’s Powerball drawing.