Filed Under:lottery, money, Powerball
SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game\'s history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


LOS ANGELES (CBS) — No tickets matched Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 30-34-39-53-67, and the Powerball: 11.

That means Wednesday’s jackpot will roll over to a whopping $550 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

 